Central Mountain Air changes flight schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Central Mountain Air (CMA) is suspending and reducing flights as a measure to protect business, employees, customers and the communities they serve.

CMA says as they continue to address the unprecedented challenges the current COVID-19 health crisis presents, Effective Saturday, March 28th through to May 3rd, CMA will be suspending all scheduled flights on Tuesday and from Friday to Sunday. CMA will be reducing its scheduled flights by over 50% of our current capacity.

CMA extends a thank you to the public for their patience and understanding during this difficult time and will keep the public updated on any future changes as the global COVID-19 situation rapidly develops.

Below are the flights that will continue and will be available for booking:

