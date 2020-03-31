Chamber of Commerce to host virtual roundtable discussion this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of roundtable discussions to help guide local businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Chamber Executive Director, Cheryl Montgomery, the roundtable discussions are taking place virtually and allow business owners to discuss what is on their minds and learn how their business can survive through these tough times.

Montgomery says providing resources and information on how businesses can access various relief programs seems of most interest for the core of the discussions.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

For the upcoming roundtable discussion this Thursday, April 2, Ross Allard of Western Financial Group will be providing information on commercial insurance and how to protect businesses during the pandemic.

Each roundtable discussion is free and open to anyone to participate.

More information can be found on the Chamber’s website.