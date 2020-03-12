News

Chamber to host MLA Dan Davies for informative session on 2020 BC Budget

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies

News

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an informative...
Sports

World Women’s Curling Championship in PG cancelled due to coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The World Curling Federation has announced that it has cancelled the upcoming World Women’s...
News

Stephen Petrucci to speak on direction of education at next Chamber Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker...
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an informative session, on Wednesday, March 18, on British Columbia’s 2020 Budget.

Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, will be providing an overview of the recent B.C. Budget handed down in the Legislature.

Davis will also highlight some of the information that will directly impact you and your businesses here in the north.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Admission to attend this information session is free, thanks in part to sponsors Top Notch Oilfield Services and Ideal Office Solutions.

While this session is free to attend, the Chamber asks that you register to ensure seating availability.

The informative session on the 2020 B.C. Budget is taking place on March 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Pomeroy Hotel Conference Centre.

To register, you can visit eventbrite.com.

