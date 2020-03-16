News

Chances Casino Fort St John to close tonight at 8:00 amid COVID-19

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Government of British Columbia’s decision to temporarily close casinos across the province, to combat the spread of COVID-19, Chances Casino Fort St. John will be closing this evening, Monday, March 16, at 8:00 p.m.

According to Casino General Manager, Leanne Johnson, the decision to temporarily close the Casino is difficult but must be done in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.

Johnson says the Casino will do its best to support the employees that are affected by the closure while adhering to government-mandated measures.

Johnson says they will remain in close contact with the health authorities and will re-open the Casino as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

The adjoining Pomeroy Hotel and Just Jacks will continue to remain open at this time.

