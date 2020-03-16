Child Development Centre raises $76,222 for the 46th Annual Talent Show

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Child Development Centre (CDC) raised $76,222 for its 46th Annual CDC Talent Show.

The CDC held its Talent Show on Friday, March 6th, 2020, at the North Peace Cultural Centre with a fundraising goal of $100,000.

The funds raised will be used to ‘Upgrade the Fort’ as the CDC’s heating system and server have taken a hit due to age. Crystal Kalas the Special Services Supervisor at the CDC shared the heating system could not keep up with the cold spells and the system requires more than regular maintenance, just as the server is also unable to maintain the workload of a 48 person staff. Funds raised also go to the reduction of the CDC’s mortgage.

The Talent Show was host to a great line up of performers, a photo booth and a canteen brought to you by the CDC’s Board of Directors.