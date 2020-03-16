News

Child Development Centre raises $76,222 for the 46th Annual Talent Show

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Trudeau announces closure of borders to combat spread of COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Primeminister Justin Trudeau addressed the nation, on Monday, after health officials strengthened their tone on COVID-19...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Child Development Centre raises $76,222 for the 46th Annual Talent Show

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Child Development Centre (CDC) raised $76,222 for its 46th Annual CDC Talent Show. The...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

McDonald’s Play Place closed, until further notice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Mc Donald's located on the Alaska Hwy has made the decision to close...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Child Development Centre (CDC) raised $76,222 for its 46th Annual CDC Talent Show.

The CDC held its Talent Show on Friday, March 6th, 2020, at the North Peace Cultural Centre with a fundraising goal of $100,000.
The funds raised will be used to ‘Upgrade the Fort’ as the CDC’s heating system and server have taken a hit due to age.  Crystal Kalas the Special Services Supervisor at the CDC shared the heating system could not keep up with the cold spells and the system requires more than regular maintenance, just as the server is also unable to maintain the workload of a 48 person staff.  Funds raised also go to the reduction of the CDC’s mortgage.

The Talent Show was host to a great line up of performers, a photo booth and a canteen brought to you by the CDC’s Board of Directors.

 

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleMcDonald’s Play Place closed, until further notice
Next articleTrudeau announces closure of borders to combat spread of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Trudeau announces closure of borders to combat spread of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Primeminister Justin Trudeau addressed the nation, on Monday, after health officials strengthened their tone on COVID-19 as provinces took more serious...
Read more

McDonald’s Play Place closed, until further notice

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Mc Donald's located on the Alaska Hwy has made the decision to close its Children's Play Place until...
Read more

BC Chamber of Commerce survey on the affects of COVID-19 on business

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BC Chamber—in partnership with Small Business BC, Community Futures, and British Columbia Economic Development Association—is urgently seeking your input around current...
Read more

Northern BC Regional Science Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern BC Regional Science Fair has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Regional...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv