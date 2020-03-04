News

Child Development Centres Talent Show this Friday

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Child Development Centre (CDC) is hosting its Annual Talent Show Fundraiser this Friday. The...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Child Development Centre (CDC) is hosting its Annual Talent Show Fundraiser this Friday.
The 46th Annual Talent Show is being held Friday, March 6th, 2020, at 6:00 pm at the North Peace Cultural Centre.
The Annual Talent Show fundraiser’s 2020 goal of $100,000.
These funds will be used to ‘Upgrade the Fort’ as the CDC’s heating system and server have taken a hit due to age.  Crystal Kalas the Special Services Supervisor at the CDC shared the heating system could not keep up with the cold spells and the system requires more than regular maintenance, just as the server is also unable to maintain the workload of a 48 person staff.  Funds raised also go to the reduction of the CDC’s mortgage.
Kalas shared the Talent show is getting back to a variety show style and will host all types of performers. In previous years there has been a puppeteer, gymnastic routines, dancers, singers and a comedy group called the Comedy Kittens. There have also been performances by the local city Councillors that are a hit for all that come to watch.
