City of Dawson Creek closes Memorial and Kids arena due to coronavirus

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has made the decision, on Friday, to close the Memorial and Kids arena until further notice due to the coronavirus.

According to Mayor Dale Bumstead, the potential for gatherings larger than the recommended 250 people by the Provincial Medical Health officer puts the community at an increased public health risk.

Bumstead says this decision is completely voluntary to achieve this recommendation and the City cannot accept this risk on behalf of the community.

The City of Dawson Creek will continue to monitor and analyze the future operation of other public facilities such as the pool, curling rink, Calvin Kruk Centre, and the Lakota Centre.

More information and updates can be found on the City of Dawson Creek’s Facebook page.