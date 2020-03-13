Sports

City of Dawson Creek closes Memorial and Kids arena due to coronavirus

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Dawson Creek Memorial Arena

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 64 as of Friday afternoon

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Fort St. John facilities remain open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John facilities will continue normal operations.
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

City of Dawson Creek closes Memorial and Kids arena due to coronavirus

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has made the decision, on Friday, to close the Memorial...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has made the decision, on Friday, to close the Memorial and Kids arena until further notice due to the coronavirus.

According to Mayor Dale Bumstead, the potential for gatherings larger than the recommended 250 people by the Provincial Medical Health officer puts the community at an increased public health risk.

Bumstead says this decision is completely voluntary to achieve this recommendation and the City cannot accept this risk on behalf of the community.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The City of Dawson Creek will continue to monitor and analyze the future operation of other public facilities such as the pool, curling rink, Calvin Kruk Centre, and the Lakota Centre.

More information and updates can be found on the City of Dawson Creek’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP investigating break and enter to County Fire Halls
Next articleCity of Fort St. John facilities remain open

More Articles Like This

Huskies to continue with Silent Auction, Super 50/50 Draw despite cancellations in play

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Even though the Northwest Junior Hockey League season came to an end by cancelling the Championship Finals, due to...
Read more

NPHL postpones remainder of Championship Final amid coronavirus pandemic

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Hockey League has announced its decision to postpone the remainder of the Championship Final amid the...
Read more

UPDATE – Huskies games cancelled due to Coronavirus

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE - Friday morning the NWJHL announced they have cancelled the rest of the season. https://twitter.com/officialnwjhl/status/1238455967240425472?s=21 FORT ST. JOHN,...
Read more

New adult co-ed soccer league looking to form in Fort St John

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new adult co-ed soccer league is looking to form in Fort St. John. Moving up to Fort St. John...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv