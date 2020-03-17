HealthNews

City of Fort St. John changes more programming

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The Pomeroy Sport Centre. Photo by Chris Newton

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced more changes to programming and services in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Today, March 17, 2020, the City of Fort St. John has announced further measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Bouncing Beans and Tumble Time have been cancelled indefinitely
  • Spring Break Camp, scheduled to run March 23 – 27, has been cancelled
  • The City is reviewing how the Provincial Order banning gatherings of more than 50 people affects our services, facilities and programs
  • At the recommendation of the RCMP “E” Division, the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment is suspending in-person services, including Police Information Check processing and civil fingerprinting, call 250-787-8100 for additional information and service requests or 9-1-1 for emergency services
  • The Fort St. John Fire Station has suspended in-person services and on-site fire inspections, call 250-785-4333 for additional information and service requests or 9-1-1 for emergency services
  • The North Peace Arena, Visitor Centre, and Kids Arena Field House remain open
    • Following the provincial order restricting gatherings over 50 people, these facilities will be limited to 50 people
    • The Pomeroy Sport Centre is closed, as scheduled, for the safe removal of ice surfaces between March 16 and 20, 2020

The City of Fort St. John has formed a committee, consisting of the executive leadership team, public safety, human resources and communications, that is meeting daily to address appropriate responses to this rapidly evolving situation.

Further updates on the City of Fort St. John operations will be provided at www.fortstjohn.ca/covid19 and shared through the City’s social media channels.

