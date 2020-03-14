City of Fort St. John closes pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has closed the North Peace Leisure Pool.

As of March 14, 2020, the North Peace Leisure Pool will be closed indefinitely in response to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic declaration from World Health Organization. This includes the cancellation of all programming, including swimming lessons at the North Peace Leisure Pool. The health and safety of our employees, residents, and visitors is paramount and we will continue to respond appropriately to this rapidly evolving situation.



City staff will contact all participants of pre-registered lessons and programs to discuss refund options in the coming days; please refrain from calling the North Peace Leisure Pool to request a refund at this time.



While there are no current COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region and health officials maintain the risk to Canadians is low, the City of Fort St. John continues to monitor its spread, and we are receiving regular updates from regional, provincial and federal public health officials.



All other City facilities and services continue with normal operations. The Pomeroy Sport Centre, excluding the Visitor Centre, will be closed, as previously scheduled, for the safe removal of ice surfaces between March 16 and 20, 2020.

On Saturday the City announced the Pomeroy Sport Centre, Kids Arena and North Peace Arena will not allow more than 250 people at one time.

The City believes this will give people the ability to maintain proper social distancing during the Coronavirus.

All other facilities, programs, activities and services continue with normal operations.

The Province announced earlier this week that all events and gatherings with more than 250 people should be cancelled.