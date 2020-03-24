HealthNews

City of Fort St John declares state of local emergency to deal with COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John declares state of local emergency to deal with COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a special City of Fort St. John Council Meeting on Tuesday, Council made...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Number of people in self-isolation at Site C drops

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people in self-isolation at the Site C dam has...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grande Prairie County

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A case of COVID-19 has been reported in Grande Prairie County.
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a special City of Fort St. John Council Meeting on Tuesday, Council made a decision to declare a state of local emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, there was some division among Council on the declaration, with Councillors Gord Klassen and Byron Stewart voting against it.

By declaring a state of emergency, it gives the City more power in employment services, the rationing of food and supplies if needed, and asking industry partners to minimize impacts to the local health system by setting up their own isolation and quarantine measures.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The City’s main concern is around industrial camps outside of Fort St. John and the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of those facilities including Site C.  The City wants to make sure large industrial camps create their own quarantine measures so they don’t cause any undue burden on the hospital in Fort St. John.

The state of emergency will be put in place for seven days and may be extended if needed, depending on the state of the situation.

More to come.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Toronto subway operator tests positive for COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Toronto subway operator tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A Toronto Transit Commission subway operator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first publicly reported case of a frontline employee at the transit...
Read more

Number of people in self-isolation at Site C drops

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people in self-isolation at the Site C dam has dropped to 12.
Read more

Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grande Prairie County

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A case of COVID-19 has been reported in Grande Prairie County. The Province of Alberta...
Read more

Coronavirus: New texting initiative gives Albertans mental health support

Health Global News - 0
Albertans who feel they need a little extra mental health support as they face the COVID-19 pandemic have a new outlet to seek out...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv