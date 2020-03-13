City of Fort St. John facilities remain open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John facilities will continue normal operations.

As of March 13, 2020, all City of Fort St. John facilities and services will continue with normal operations. The City is encouraging everyone to do their own personal risk assessment before using any facility or City services. If you want to cancel an event booking or withdraw from a program, the City has waived all cancellation or modification fees.

The City is also asking residents that need to conduct business with City Hall, that they do so using either email or by phone calls. City Council meetings will continue as scheduled.

There are still no COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. and health officials remain the risk to Canadian’s is still low. The City says they are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Updates about City operations will be posted at www.fortstjohn.ca/covid19

The City of Dawson Creek announced on Friday the Kids Arena and Memorial Arena will be closed until further notice.