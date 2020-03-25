HealthNews

City of Fort St. John gives layoff notices to 88 staff

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Photo of City Hall.

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has laid-off 88 staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City says the staff have been laid-off due to a lack of operational demands caused by the closure of City facilities. Staff affected will still receive benefits during the period.

“This is an unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation where the COVID-19 preventative measures have impacted each of our lives and City operations. However, through this challenging time, we are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our employees and residents,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman.

Further updates on the City of Fort St. John operations will be provided at fortstjohn.ca/covid19 and shared through the City’s social media channels.

