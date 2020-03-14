HealthNews

City of Fort St John to restrict access to public facilities

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Exterior of the North Peace Leisure Pool. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort Nelson limits gatherings to less than 125 people

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will not permit gatherings of more than 125...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Fort St John to restrict access to public facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St John will restrict the number of people...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

SPCA closes while RCMP investigate violent events towards staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace SPCA will be closed to the public after an...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St John will restrict the number of people who use the Pomeroy Sport Centre, Kids Arena, North Peace Arena and the North Peace Leisure Pool.

On Saturday the City announced the Pomeroy Sport Centre, Kids Arena, North Peace Arena and North Peace Leisure Pool will not allow more than 250 people at one time.

At the Pool, the City has also decided to close the sauna, steam room and hot tub after suggestions from the Lifesaving Society and public health officials.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The City believes this will give people the ability to maintain proper social distancing during the Coronavirus.

All other facilities, programs, activities and services continue with normal operations.

The Province announced earlier this week that all events and gatherings with more than 250 people should be cancelled.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSPCA closes while RCMP investigate violent events towards staff
Next articleFort Nelson limits gatherings to less than 125 people

More Articles Like This

Fort Nelson limits gatherings to less than 125 people

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will not permit gatherings of more than 125 people.
Read more

SPCA closes while RCMP investigate violent events towards staff

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace SPCA will be closed to the public after an incident that the RCMP are...
Read more

North Peace Gymnastics closes to the public

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Gymnastics will be closed to the public to help stop the potential spread of the...
Read more

District of Taylor Community Hall closed due to renovations

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has announced that, over the next few weeks, the Community Hall will be closed due to renovations. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv