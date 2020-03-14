City of Fort St John to restrict access to public facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St John will restrict the number of people who use the Pomeroy Sport Centre, Kids Arena, North Peace Arena and the North Peace Leisure Pool.

At the Pool, the City has also decided to close the sauna, steam room and hot tub after suggestions from the Lifesaving Society and public health officials.

At the Pool, the City has also decided to close the sauna, steam room and hot tub after suggestions from the Lifesaving Society and public health officials.

The City believes this will give people the ability to maintain proper social distancing during the Coronavirus.

All other facilities, programs, activities and services continue with normal operations.

The Province announced earlier this week that all events and gatherings with more than 250 people should be cancelled.