City seeking public input on neighbourhood planning

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is continuing with its Official Community Plan by forming plans for two neighbourhoods.

According to City Staff, they are now seeking public input on the planning of two neighbourhoods, ‘East 86 Street’ and ‘Swanson Lumber Road’.

Staff says a neighbourhood plan is a secondary land use plan that supplements the Official Community Plan, and once completed, becomes part of the City’s Official Community Plan through an amendment.

- Advertisement -

Neighbourhood plans are designed to be building blocks that provide high-level guidance and direction on a variety of topics including land use, urban design, housing, transportation, services, parks and recreation, and community facilities.

They are also long-term visionary plans like an Official Community Plan but on a neighbourhood level.

To provide input on the neighbourhood plans, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

