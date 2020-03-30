City to review the operating budget and how COVID-19 will affect it

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has requested a report from Staff on how the COVID-19 situation will affect the 2020 operating budget.
During Monday’s special Council meeting, Council approved a motion requesting staff to review the 2020-2024 operating budget and what affect the COVID-19 pandemic would have on the City budget.
Staff have been working on three different budget scenarios based on if the pandemic lasts for three, six or nine months.
Staff and Council will consider options including but not limited to, deferral of payments for taxes and utilities, permissive tax exemptions for non-profit organizations, the proposed tax rate increase or reduce or eliminate business license fees.
The report to Council says “ The City of Fort St. John has available to it a contingency reserve whose primary purpose is to mitigate the financial impacts of extraordinary events, such as the current pandemic. Utilization of upwards a third of this reserve will not deteriorate the City’s financial position nor compromise its future.”
Last week, the City laid off 88 employees due to the pandemic.