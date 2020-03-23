clearing-the-air:-carbon-emissions-down-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

The novel coronavirus has brought the world to a screeching halt, and the environment is benefitting in a big way.

In an attempt to decrease the rapid spread of COVID-19, economic activity has been hugely limited, resulting in a decline in CO2 emissions, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

In a statement, the WMO said cuts in emissions don’t mean the world must stop its fight against climate change.

“Despite local reductions in pollution and improvement in air quality, it would be irresponsible to downplay the enormous global health challenges and loss of life as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.

“However, now is the time to consider how to use economic stimulus packages to support a long-term switch to more environmentally and climate-friendly business and personal practices.”

A study conducted by Severe Weather Europe says the world typically sees an increase in CO2 emissions in the colder months in the Northern Hemisphere. However, this year has been different.

“We are noticing an interesting development, as the CO2 levels are currently increasing at a much slower rate than expected,” the authors write.

