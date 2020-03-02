Sports

Clearview Atom Colts named 2019/2020 Atom A Banner Champions

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Clearview Atom Colts were host over the weekend, February 28 to March 1, to the Northeast Recreation Hockey League Atom A Playoff Tournament.

This talented team went undefeated all season and landed themselves as first place in the league.

The Colts began the Tournament playing the Chetwynd Kikinaw with an 11-1 win on Friday night.

Then, on Saturday morning, the Colts would play against the Taylor Tornados and managed to win that game with a shutout of 10-0.

For game three, on Saturday afternoon, the Colts would take on the Tumbler Ridge Raptors, winning this game with a strong win of 11-1 over the Raptors.

The win on Saturday afternoon would land the Colts in first place where they would once again face the fourth-place Raptors. The Colts would sweep that game 10-0.

Then in the Finals, the Colts would take on the Chetwynd Kikinaw. The Colts would come out strong and win the Tournament with a score of 20-6, earning them the name as the 2019/2020 Atom A Banner Champions.

