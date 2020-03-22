Health

COMMENTARY: How Switzerland ended up with the second-highest coronavirus infection rate in the world

By Global News
Global News

Global attention is mainly focused for the moment on the grave coronavirus crisis in Italy and the accelerating crisis that is developing in New York City and across the United States. But this is a truly global pandemic with some astonishing twists that never could have been predicted.

One of the biggest surprises is the severe situation that Switzerland fights itself in. The majestic mountain redoubt that is so organized that you can set your watch by the trains, because they are rarely even a few seconds late, has the second-highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the world. The rate of infection is going up so quickly — 758 new cases on Saturday — that the government says it has been having trouble keeping track of the growing numbers.

1:49Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian government’s efforts to fly Canadians home continue

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian government’s efforts to fly Canadians home continue

Italy still tops the coronavirus table with 886 people infected for every million citizens. Unbeknownst to most of the world, Switzerland is second with 793 cases of the virus per million people and closing on Italy’s lead. Lucky Canada has 35 infections per million people, though that may only because we are latecomers to the pandemic.

Switzerland’s Federal Council declared “an extraordinary situation” for the first time ever,

