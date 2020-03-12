Community Bridge, providing programs and services to the North East

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Community Bridge plays a key role in providing programs and services in the North East to help individuals and families that need help.

Recently Community Bridge held its annual fundraiser the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) to raise funds for people in the community that are homeless, hurting or hungry in Fort St. John.

Christine Clark the Executive Director for the Community Bridge shares between 12 to 13 thousand dollars was raised at the CNOY fundraiser yet money is still coming in and being accepted online.

Community Bridge offers 20 different programs, that most, are funded by different Ministries. Clark shares they fundraise to be able to provide the Mother Goose Program and the Daddy and Me Program.

Other programs and services offered include a range of counselling options, funding for situations a person might be in need of and skill-building opportunities.

Clark explains that Community Bridge has some programs to provide outreach services to help a person that is homeless be able to acquire tenancy and support the individual through educational opportunities to learn how to be a good tenant as well as resume development and job search to be able to afford the home.

Clark shares they offer a broad variety of services and extend these services to Dawson Creek, Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope and Fort Nelson.

To learn more about services and programs offered called Community Bridge at (250) 785-6021