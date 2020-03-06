Sports

Community One Stop this Saturday at Totem Mall

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Community One Stop this Saturday at Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation Department's Community One Stop is taking place...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Cuts for Cans with STUDIO 105

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - STUDIO 105 is hosting its Annual 'Cuts for Cans' fundraising event to collect donations...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Part of Syncrude oilsands upgrader remains down after fire last Sunday

CALGARY — Part of Syncrude Canada's oilsands mining complex in northern Alberta remains out of commission following a fire...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation Department’s Community One Stop is taking place this Saturday, March 7, at the Totem Mall.

This event is a one-stop-shop for you to sign up and register for local organizations or groups under one roof.

There are activities and programs for everyone from literacy, dance, sports, health and wellness, art, martial arts, music and more.

- Advertisement -

This event is free for everyone of all ages to attend and to check out to see what local organizations and groups have to offer this spring and summer.

Community One Stop takes place this Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Totem Mall.

For more information, you can send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleCuts for Cans with STUDIO 105

More Articles Like This

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers look to forward to Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Now that regular-season action has come to an end for the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers, they are now...
Read more

Annual Poker and Family Fun Ride this Saturday at Charlie Lake

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northland Trailblazers Snowmobile Club is hosting its Annual Poker and Family Fun Ride this Saturday, March 7, at...
Read more

Huskies win game three of semi-finals over Fairview Flyers

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Wednesday, March 4, as they were host to Fairview Flyers...
Read more

Fort St. John Northern Strikers U11 earn bronze at Slush Cup Tournament in Edmonton

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U11 team were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 27 to March 1,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv