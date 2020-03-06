Community One Stop this Saturday at Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation Department’s Community One Stop is taking place this Saturday, March 7, at the Totem Mall.

This event is a one-stop-shop for you to sign up and register for local organizations or groups under one roof.

There are activities and programs for everyone from literacy, dance, sports, health and wellness, art, martial arts, music and more.

This event is free for everyone of all ages to attend and to check out to see what local organizations and groups have to offer this spring and summer.

Community One Stop takes place this Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Totem Mall.

For more information, you can send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca.