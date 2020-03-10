News

Construction of Anne Roberts Young Elementary still on budget and on time

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Exterior of Anne Roberts Young Elementary. Photo by Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, Staff provided an update on the construction progress of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School.

According to School District Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, the construction of Anne Roberts Young is still on budget and is still on schedule for opening this Fall.

Throughout the winter, while waiting for spring to arrive to work on the exterior, crews have been busy inside the school by installing insulation, soundproofing, HVAC, and drywall.

Back in January, the School District had appointed Broyden Bennett as the new Principal.

Anne Roberts Young Elementary School is being constructed across from the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2020.

