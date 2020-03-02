Controlled burning to continue this week as part of Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will continue until this Wednesday, March 4.
According to B.C. Hydro, locations of where burning will be taking place include:
- South bank of the Peace River, 16 km – 21 km west of Fort St. John
- Along Highway 29, 13 km northeast of Hudson’s Hope, near Farrell Creek Road
B.C. Hydro says burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window.
A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse smoke.
For more information on the process of controlled burning, and for all Site C activity, you can visit the Site C Project website.