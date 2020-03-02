Controlled burning to continue this week as part of Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will continue until this Wednesday, March 4.

According to B.C. Hydro, locations of where burning will be taking place include:

South bank of the Peace River, 16 km – 21 km west of Fort St. John

Along Highway 29, 13 km northeast of Hudson’s Hope, near Farrell Creek Road

B.C. Hydro says burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window.

A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse smoke.

For more information on the process of controlled burning, and for all Site C activity, you can visit the Site C Project website.