Health

Coronavirus: 1 Nova Scotia case resolved as total hits 51

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-1-nova-scotia-case-resolved-as-total-hits-51

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Suncor cuts $1.5 billion from budget to cope with low oil prices, virus impact

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. is cutting its 2020 capital spending budget by $1.5 billion or 26 per cent...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it is reducing staff, cutting salaries and lowering its capital spending plan in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Environment groups, churches, unions ask oil bailout for families, not companies

Some Canadian organizations are asking the federal government to focus any bailout of the oil industry on workers and families,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There are 10 new cases of coronavirus in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51.

According to the provincial government, all the cases are travel-related or connected to earlier reported cases

“Several of the new cases are connected to groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada,” a release from the province states.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“None of these cases are from spread within the community.”


Tweet This

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nova Scotia now has 41 cases, including at least one child under 10

The 51 individuals range in age from under ten to mid-70s. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

“One individual remains in hospital,” the province said. “One individual has recovered and their case of COVID-19 is considered resolved.”

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

2:05Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing

Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing

Public health has been in contact with these individuals and is working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article‘Helping humanity’: Why this man volunteered for a coronavirus vaccine trial
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – We’re all in this together

More Articles Like This

‘Helping humanity’: Why this man volunteered for a coronavirus vaccine trial

Health Global News - 0
Last Monday, Neal Browning became one of the first people to get injected with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as part of a clinical trial...
Read more

Ontario reports 85 new coronavirus cases including one death, total active cases at 573

Health Global News - 0
Ontario health officials have confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including one more death, bringing the provincial total to 573 active cases. A man...
Read more

N.B. premier, chief health officer to provide coronavirus update

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick’s premier and the province’s chief health officer are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday. The province did not...
Read more

Calgary researcher leads global study to improve diagnosis, treatment for kids with COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A researcher from the University of Calgary is leading a global study aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of children with COVID-19. The study,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv