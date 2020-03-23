Health

Coronavirus: 13 healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19 in Toronto

By Global News
Global News

Thirteen health care workers in Toronto have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the city announced its first COVID-19-related death on Sunday.

Dr. Michael Finkelstein, acting director of communicable disease control and associate medical officer of health, confirmed the number to Global News on Monday.

“This number includes work settings such as hospital, community healthcare and long-term care.  It is important to note that as the situation evolves, it is expected that this number will continue to change daily,” Finkelstein said in a statement.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The doctor went on to say how this highlights the need for people to practice social distancing and limit their social interactions as much as they are able to.

“We are doing this to protect the health and safety of all of our residents. This includes all of those that are needed to provide essential services and essential city services at this critical time,” he said.

Finkelstein also said healthcare workers should track closely how they feel and continue to “diligently” monitor for any sign or symptom of the virus.

Sunday evening, Toronto Public Health officials confirmed the city’s first COVID-19-related death, a 77-year-old man who recently travelled to the United Kingdom.


