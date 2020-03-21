coronavirus:-2-new-cases-in-newfoundland-and-labrador,-both-related-to-travel

There are now six cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, the province’s top doctor confirmed on Saturday.
The two new cases are related to international travel, said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, in a daily update on planning for the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“This is not unexpected,” she told reporters. “Our public health system is responding and operating as it should.”
Community Interviews with Moose FM
READ MORE: Self-isolation for domestic travellers entering Newfoundland, as fourth COVID-19 case detected
The first new case is a woman who recently returned from international travel and resides in the Eastern Health Region, and the second, a woman who recently returned from a cruise, and lives in the Central Health Region.
Both women are in self-isolation with mild symptoms, under the close watch of public health officials.
Story continues below advertisement
To date, 901 residents have been tested for COVID-19, 895 of whom have tested negative. More than 330 people are in self-isolation.
The other four cases are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health Region and Eastern Health Regions.
0:35Coronavirus outbreak: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens
Advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens
READ MORE: Project deferral, oil prices troubling for N.L. economy during pandemic
The additional cases come one day after Newfoundland and Labrador announced its fourth presumptive case of the virus.