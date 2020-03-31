Health

Coronavirus: 20 new cases identified, bringing Nova Scotia total to 147

By Global News
Global News

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 147.

In a news release Tuesday, the province said “most” cases are connected to travel or a known case.

“As reported [Monday], public health has concluded that one case is the result of transmission within the community,” the province said in the release.

There are now four staff and two residents of long-term care facilities that have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place for both residents and staff,” the province said.

The individuals affected range in age from under ten to over 80. Four individuals are currently in hospital and 10 have now recovered.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. To date, Nova Scotia has 5,763 negative test results.

On Monday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced school closures will be extended to at least May 1.

