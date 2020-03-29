Health

Coronavirus: 2nd employee at Oshawa, Ont., grocery store tests positive for COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

A second employee at an Oshawa Real Canadian Superstore location has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the store’s Facebook page.

The company said in a post late Saturday that the store has been temporarily closed in order for a third-party cleaning crew to attend the business and “thoroughly clean and disinfect” it.

“We appreciate your support and patience during this time,” the post said, noting it is expected to reopen Sunday morning.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Oshawa, Ont., grocery store employee diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in hospital

The current condition of the employee and the circumstances surrounding how they acquired the illness, as well as when they were last at work, were not disclosed as of Saturday night.

The news comes three days after the death of 48-year-old Keith Saunders, whose wife said in a Facebook post that he worked as a manager at the business.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve (and) was extremely dedicated to his job and coworkers,” Katy Saunders wrote in the post.

“But never was too busy to help anyone and everyone.”

Galen Weston, the executive chairman of Loblaw Companies Limited, previously said in a statement that the company was taking several steps in response to Keith’s diagnosis.

65% of reported COVID-19 cases in Canada related to community transmission: latest data

