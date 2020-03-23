coronavirus:-36-canadian-mennonite-university-students,-8-staff-trapped-in-guatemala

Thirty-six students and eight staff members from Winnipeg’s Canadian Mennonite University are stranded in Guatemala.

The South American nation closed its borders to travellers over the weekend, trapping the students who arrived in Guatemala during the first week of January.

“We have a small lot. The house is big so accommodations are fine, food is great but we are confined into this area,” says Aaron Doerksen, an 18-year-old student at the Canadian Mennonite University.

Aaron Doerksen, 18, in Guatemala during a Skype call with Global News.

Doerksen and the 35 other students are in Guatemala as part of CMU’s Outtatown Discipleship School.

The majority of the students reside in Manitoba and Ontario, but CMU says some of the stranded students call anywhere from B.C. to Nova Scotia home.

They were scheduled to return home on April 2, but they booked flights back to Canada last weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Renee Willms, the ‘Outtatown’ co-director for the Canadian Mennonite University.

“Before those flights could actually be taken up, the borders were closed. That happened literally overnight in Guatemala so we have a group of 43 people in Guatemala,” says Cheryl Pauls, CMU’s president.

Renee Willms, a co-director of the program, has been in constant communication with the group since day one.

