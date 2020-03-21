Health

Coronavirus: 3rd death related to COVID-19 reported in Ontario

By Global News
Global News

Posted March 21, 2020 2:24 pm

Health officials in Ontario reported a third COVID-19-related death in the province Saturday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said the patient was a man in his 70s who was being treated at a hospital in Barrie and had close contact with an individual who had COVID-19 and died on March 11.

Earlier on Saturday, Ontario reported 59 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases to 369.

More to come. 

2:44Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier says government ‘ready’ if further provincial lockdown needed


