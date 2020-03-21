coronavirus:-3rd-death-related-to-covid-19-reported-in-ontario

Posted March 21, 2020 2:24 pm

Health officials in Ontario reported a third COVID-19-related death in the province Saturday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said the patient was a man in his 70s who was being treated at a hospital in Barrie and had close contact with an individual who had COVID-19 and died on March 11.

Earlier on Saturday, Ontario reported 59 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases to 369.

More to come.

