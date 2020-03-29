Health

Coronavirus: Age isn’t the only factor in COVID-19 severity, experts say

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-age-isn’t-the-only-factor-in-covid-19-severity,-experts-say

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Big Oil’s interest in renewable energy investments expected to waver: report

CALGARY — Budget cutting in response to the twin challenges of COVID-19 demand destruction and low oil prices mean...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Older people remain most at risk of dying as the new coronavirus continues its rampage around the globe, but they’re far from the only ones vulnerable. One of many mysteries: Men seem to be faring worse than women.

And as cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are.

The majority of people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms. But “majority” doesn’t mean “all,” and that raises an important question: Who should worry most that they’ll be among the seriously ill? While it will be months before scientists have enough data to say for sure who is most at risk and why, preliminary numbers from early cases around the world are starting to offer hints.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

NOT JUST THE OLD WHO GET SICK

Senior citizens undoubtedly are the hardest hit by COVID-19. In China, 80 per cent of deaths were among people in their 60s or older, and that general trend is playing out elsewhere.

The graying of the population means some countries face particular risk. Italy has the world’s second oldest population after Japan. While death rates fluctuate wildly early in an outbreak, Italy has reported more than 80 per cent of deaths so far were among those 70 or older.

2:01Coronavirus outbreak: Young people will be impacted by virus says Gov.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCOVID-19 patient travelling to P.E.I. transitioned through Moncton airport

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 patient travelling to P.E.I. transitioned through Moncton airport

Health Global News - 0
The Moncton international airport has issued a warning about an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 who travelled through the airport last week. The...
Read more

Newfoundland and Labrador to provide COVID-19 update

Health Global News - 0
Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier and the province’s top doctor are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald...
Read more

Ontario confirms 209 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day spike yet, 2 deaths also reported

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 29, 2020 10:45 am Updated March 29, 2020 11:15 am 1:58Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier announces new measures to combat price gouging​ WATCH ABOVE: The province...
Read more

Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on Sunday on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to his official...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv