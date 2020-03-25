coronavirus:-air-canada-starts-cargo-only-flights-for-sensitive-shipments,-medical-supplies

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2020 11:24 am

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:14Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic

WATCH: Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic

MONTREAL — Air Canada has started using its aircraft to operate cargo-only flights to Europe, with other flights planned for Latin America and South America.

The airline says the aircraft have no passengers, but instead are carrying time-sensitive shipments, including medical supplies.

The flights come as Air Canada slashes capacity due to the drop in travel due to the steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

The first cargo-only flights departed from Toronto for Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam this past week.

The flights were operated using Boeing 787 aircraft capable of carrying 35 tonnes of cargo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Air Canada says it’s also exploring opportunities to offer the service domestically including using smaller Air Canada Express regional aircraft.

Story continues below advertisement

1:38Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario children stuck in Peru are coming home

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario children stuck in Peru are coming home

“Air Canada Cargo has long served as a vital link in global supply chains and with the disruption arising from the COVID-19 pandemic our capabilities are more important than ever,” Tim Strauss,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS