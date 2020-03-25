Health

Coronavirus: Air Canada starts cargo-only flights for sensitive shipments, medical supplies

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-air-canada-starts-cargo-only-flights-for-sensitive-shipments,-medical-supplies

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek searching for Shonn Johnson

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Parliament passes $82 billion COVID-19 aid package

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Governments $82 billion aid package passed the House of Commons early Wednesday...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Fort St. John gives layoff notices to 88 staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has laid-off 88 staff due to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2020 11:24 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:14Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic

WATCH: Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic

MONTREAL — Air Canada has started using its aircraft to operate cargo-only flights to Europe, with other flights planned for Latin America and South America.

The airline says the aircraft have no passengers, but instead are carrying time-sensitive shipments, including medical supplies.

The flights come as Air Canada slashes capacity due to the drop in travel due to the steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

The first cargo-only flights departed from Toronto for Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam this past week.

The flights were operated using Boeing 787 aircraft capable of carrying 35 tonnes of cargo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Air Canada says it’s also exploring opportunities to offer the service domestically including using smaller Air Canada Express regional aircraft.

Story continues below advertisement

1:38Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario children stuck in Peru are coming home

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario children stuck in Peru are coming home

“Air Canada Cargo has long served as a vital link in global supply chains and with the disruption arising from the COVID-19 pandemic our capabilities are more important than ever,” Tim Strauss,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleDawson Creek searching for Shonn Johnson
Next articleMontreal shelters’ concerns heightened after homeless man tests positive for COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Premier, health minister will update Newfoundlanders on COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
With at least 35 cases of COVID-19 now in Newfoundland and Labrador, Premier Dwight Ball is set to deliver another update on pandemic planning...
Read more

Montreal shelters’ concerns heightened after homeless man tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A first reported case of COVID-19 within Montreal’s homeless community has prompted concern and questions among those who care for the city’s most vulnerable. The...
Read more

Parliament passes $82 billion COVID-19 aid package

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Governments $82 billion aid package passed the House of Commons early Wednesday morning. The...
Read more

Newfoundland woman arrested for refusing to self isolate after talking to police

Health Global News - 0
Police in western Newfoundland say a woman arrested for refusing to stay at home after she returned from a trip outside the province is...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv