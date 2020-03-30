Health

Coronavirus: Air Canada to lay off 15,000 workers over COVID-19 spread, memo says

By Global News
By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2020 4:15 pm

Updated March 30, 2020 4:24 pm

Air Canada will start to temporarily lay off more than 15,000 workers this week as the airline struggles with closed borders and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an internal memo.

More to follow

© 2020 The Canadian Press

