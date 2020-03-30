coronavirus:-air-canada-to-lay-off-15,000-workers-over-covid-19-spread,-memo-says

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2020

Updated March 30, 2020 4:24 pm

1:14Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic

WATCH ABOVE (March 20, 2020): Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Air Canada will start to temporarily lay off more than 15,000 workers this week as the airline struggles with closed borders and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an internal memo.

