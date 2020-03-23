Health

Coronavirus: B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province on Monday morning.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

Coronavirus response Sunday and Monday

Coronavirus response Sunday and Monday

Seventy-six new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Saturday, bringing B.C.’s total to 424.

Officials also confirmed that a 10th person has died from the virus, again linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Nine of the 10 COVID-19 deaths in B.C. have been linked to that facility.

Twenty-seven people are in hospital, with 12 of them in intensive care.

Cases have been confirmed at five long-term care homes in Metro Vancouver.

Enforcing social distancing during the coronavirus crisis

Enforcing social distancing during the coronavirus crisis

Over the weekend, Fraser Health confirmed a staff member at Delta View Care Centre has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Municipal officials have expressed frustration at residents who ignore measures designed to curb the pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. provides data on COVID-19 cases in province

