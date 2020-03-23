Coronavirus: B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on COVID-19

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province on Monday morning.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:45Coronavirus response Sunday and Monday

Coronavirus response Sunday and Monday

Seventy-six new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Saturday, bringing B.C.’s total to 424.

Officials also confirmed that a 10th person has died from the virus, again linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Nine of the 10 COVID-19 deaths in B.C. have been linked to that facility.

Twenty-seven people are in hospital, with 12 of them in intensive care.

Cases have been confirmed at five long-term care homes in Metro Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09Enforcing social distancing during the coronavirus crisis

Advertisement

Enforcing social distancing during the coronavirus crisis

Over the weekend, Fraser Health confirmed a staff member at Delta View Care Centre has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Municipal officials have expressed frustration at residents who ignore measures designed to curb the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5:15Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. provides data on COVID-19 cases in province

Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS