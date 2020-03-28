Health

Coronavirus: B.C. reports 1 new death, 92 new cases of COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

Posted March 28, 2020 2:44 pm

Updated March 28, 2020 3:30 pm

Another person has died of the novel coronavirus in British Columbia, health officials said Saturday while announcing 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The province has now confirmed a total of 884 cases of the respiratory disease.

Of those cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 81 are now in hospital, after four more cases were admitted between Friday and Saturday. She said 52 of those cases are in intensive care.

On a positive note, Henry said 396 cases have now recovered, accounting for 45 per cent of the province’s total to date. Health Minister Adrian Dix said 121 of those recoveries were confirmed in just the past 24 hours.

Seventeen people have now died of coronavirus in B.C. The majority of the deaths in B.C. so far have been linked to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Henry said Saturday there are now 12 long-term care homes experiencing outbreaks, including Lynn Valley Care Centre. Both residents and staff at those care homes have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Henry and Dix released new modelling data that shows B.C.

