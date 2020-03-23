coronavirus:-balance-is-key-to-well-being-while-working-from-home,-expert-says

As thousands of people work from home across Canada to prevent the spread of COVID-19, one expert says work-life balance is vital to ensuring well-being.

Jackie Chow has spent the past week at home because of the virus-containment efforts. She leads the user experience team for the Toronto-based smart home company Ecobee, which hasn’t been easy from home, she said with a laugh.

“I think I lose track of time and I sometimes forget what day it is.”

With each day, Chow said she is getting used to it.

“I’ve been trying to wake up at 5 every morning,” she said. “I connect with my coworkers during lunch — so there is that social aspect — and then I make sure I end work at 5.”

Chow explained she tries to set boundaries between her work and personal life and maintain routine, something Michael Halinski, an assistant professor at Ryerson University’s Ted Rogers School of Management, said is critical at times like this.

“Individuals that create and maintain boundaries between work and family have increased work-life balance,” Halinski said. “They have improved performance within each of the work and family activities as well as fewer distractions and disruptions when they’re performing those duties.”

Halinski advised keeping a normal routine is key.

“You get up, you eat breakfast,

