Coronavirus: British army delivers supplies as people urged to stay home or face lockdown

Global News
Global News

Britain sent in the army to deliver protective equipment to hospitals on Monday and told people to stay at home and heed warnings over social distancing or the government would bring in more extreme measures to stop the coronavirus spread.

With some doctors saying they felt like “cannon fodder,” the government said the military would help ship millions of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks to healthcare workers who have complained of shortages.

Deaths from the virus in Britain jumped to 335 on Monday as authorities step up action to try to limit the spread of the disease and prevent a repeat of the death toll seen in other countries where thousands have died.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to update the public later on Monday, but not through his usual news conference, a BBC reporter said.

In a letter pleading with Johnson to increase PPE supplies, more than 6,000 frontline doctors said they were being asked to put their lives at risk with out-of-date masks, and low stocks of equipment.

3:53Coronavirus outbreak: UK’s top doctor warns there’s no way to turn back the epidemic

Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted there had been issues but promised action was being taken.

Five people to listen to during coronavirus outbreak — and five to ignore
Coronavirus: Former health minister Jane Philpott assists at COVID-19 testing centre

More Articles Like This

