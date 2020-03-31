Health

Coronavirus: Can we go hiking? Canadians are getting mixed messages

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-can-we-go-hiking?-canadians-are-getting-mixed-messages

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Telus mobility reports outage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Telus is reporting a network outage for mobile services.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

TC Energy says it is going ahead with US$8-billion Keystone XL project

CALGARY — A final investment decision on Tuesday clearing the way for construction of the long-delayed Keystone XL Pipeline was...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s energy war room to spend only on ‘subsistence operations’ due to COVID-19

EDMONTON — Alberta's $30-million-a-year energy war room is drastically cutting its budget due to COVID-19. The province announced late Monday...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There aren’t many things Canadians can responsibly do outside the home as the novel coronavirus spreads across the country.

But for people who want to go for walks outside as spring unfolds, or give cooped-up children some fresh air and exercise, Canada’s chief public health officer had good news last week: it’s OK to go outside for walk if you remain two metres away from others at all times.

6/8 If not experiencing symptoms, it’s okay to go outside for walk – but keep at least 2 metres from others at all times. Avoid high-touch surfaces (handrails, doorknobs), #WashYourHands well before leaving & as soon as you get back inside. #COVID19

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

— Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada spells it out in more detail. If you haven’t been diagnosed with coronavirus, and if you don’t have symptoms, and if you haven’t been outside the country in the last 14 days, then yes, you can go for walks outside, if you stay the required 2 m from other people and don’t touch surfaces that other people have touched.

The problem, though, is governments across Canada are cutting off access to outdoor space in a way that makes it hard to get outside while staying away from other people.

On the weekend,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Canadian companies now manufacturing ventilators, surgical masks
Next articleCoronavirus: 20 new cases identified, bringing Nova Scotia total to 147

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: 20 new cases identified, bringing Nova Scotia total to 147

Health Global News - 0
Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 147. In a news release Tuesday, the province said...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canadian companies now manufacturing ventilators, surgical masks

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that companies across the country are now producing medical supplies, including hundreds of ventilators, as part of Canada’s...
Read more

Manitoba First Nations want military help with coronavirus preparations

Health Global News - 0
Some Manitoba First Nations are asking for military help to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic. Global News has confirmed a report first published by CBC...
Read more

260 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total jumps to 1,966

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 31, 2020 11:01 am Updated March 31, 2020 11:06 am 2:12Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officer says province has most tests done, lab capacity an...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv