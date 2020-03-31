coronavirus:-can-we-go-hiking?-canadians-are-getting-mixed-messages

There aren’t many things Canadians can responsibly do outside the home as the novel coronavirus spreads across the country.

But for people who want to go for walks outside as spring unfolds, or give cooped-up children some fresh air and exercise, Canada’s chief public health officer had good news last week: it’s OK to go outside for walk if you remain two metres away from others at all times.

6/8 If not experiencing symptoms, it’s okay to go outside for walk – but keep at least 2 metres from others at all times. Avoid high-touch surfaces (handrails, doorknobs), #WashYourHands well before leaving & as soon as you get back inside. #COVID19

— Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 26, 2020

Health Canada spells it out in more detail. If you haven’t been diagnosed with coronavirus, and if you don’t have symptoms, and if you haven’t been outside the country in the last 14 days, then yes, you can go for walks outside, if you stay the required 2 m from other people and don’t touch surfaces that other people have touched.

The problem, though, is governments across Canada are cutting off access to outdoor space in a way that makes it hard to get outside while staying away from other people.

