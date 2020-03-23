Health

Coronavirus: Canada refuses to send athletes to Tokyo Olympics unless Games postponed

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-canada-refuses-to-send-athletes-to-tokyo-olympics-unless-games-postponed

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Restaurants allowed to offer liquor for takeout or delivery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced temporary changes that will allow restaurants to deliver alcohol products...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada won’t have a team at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics unless the Games are postponed — a bold move that would at least give Canadian athletes some sense of direction in the coming months.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee issued joint statements Sunday evening saying that they refuse to send their teams to Tokyo unless their respective Games are pushed back, and are advocating for a year.

“While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” the COC said in its statement.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“This is not solely about athlete health _ it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25.

“It’s heartbreaking news,” Olympic champion wrestler Erica Wiebe said.

2:17Edmonton athlete still has hope for a fourth Olympics appearance

Edmonton athlete still has hope for a fourth Olympics appearance

Advertisement

“It’s been a whirlwind week. I qualified for Tokyo last Saturday, officially punching my ticket and now a week later,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: U.S. futures, Asian shares drop as COVID-19 pandemic deepens
Next articleIran reports 127 more COVID-19 deaths as Syrians rush to stock up on supplies

More Articles Like This

Iran reports 127 more COVID-19 deaths as Syrians rush to stock up on supplies

Health Global News - 0
Syrians rushed to stock up on food and fuel Monday amid fears that authorities would resort to even stricter measures after reporting the first...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. futures, Asian shares drop as COVID-19 pandemic deepens

Health Global News - 0
U.S. futures dropped more than 4 per cent and Australia’s share benchmark initially plunged 8.5 per cent as work on more stimulus for the...
Read more

Toronto hospital holds mask drive as groups sound alarm over impending shortage

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 23, 2020 6:16 am Updated March 23, 2020 6:35 am 1:33Coronavirus outbreak: Canada to help medical equipment makers scale-up production WATCH ABOVE:...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S., Europe hunt for medical supplies as COVID-19 spreads

Health Global News - 0
The hunt for ventilators and other medical supplies consumed the U.S. and Europe on Monday, as new coronavirus infections soared and political paralysis stalled...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv