coronavirus:-canada’s-covid-19-death-toll-surpasses-100

Health

By

David Lao

Global News

Posted March 31, 2020 6:49 pm

Updated March 31, 2020 6:52 pm

Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has now surpassed 100 following an announcement of five more deaths in B.C.

As of Tuesday, Canada’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 101 while confirmed cases have now reached 8,579.

