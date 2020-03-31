coronavirus:-canada’s-covid-19-death-toll-surpasses-100

Advertisement
Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has now surpassed 100 following an announcement of five more deaths in B.C.
As of Tuesday, Canada’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 101 while confirmed cases have now reached 8,579.
