Coronavirus: Canada’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100

By Global News
Global News

Community Interviews with Moose FM

By
David Lao
Global News

Posted March 31, 2020 6:49 pm

Updated March 31, 2020 6:52 pm

2:50Coronavirus around the world: March 31, 2020

WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus around the world: March 31, 2020

Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has now surpassed 100 following an announcement of five more deaths in B.C.

As of Tuesday, Canada’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 101 while confirmed cases have now reached 8,579.

More to come.


Previous articleFort St John Hospital listed as primary COVID-19 facility in the event of an outbreak

