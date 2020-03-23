coronavirus:-canadian-company-working-with-ottawa-to-boost-ventilator-production

A Toronto, Ont., company says it is ready to start making ventilators in a bid to meet expected demand in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thornhill Medical is a company that manufactures ventilators — specifically a type that is compact, self-contained and portable, called the MOVES SLC.

The company, which has signed a letter of intent with the federal government, says the device can provide all the crucial functions of a modern intensive care unit, on battery power.

President and CEO Lesley Gouldie said the device was first developed in partnership with the U.S. Marines and has been deployed by them as well as by other militaries in the field.

There are around 200 of them out there, she added.

MOVES SLC is a compact, portable, self-contained device made by Thornhill Medical that provides all of the crucial functions available in a modern intensive care unit and integrates the functions of a ventilator, generating its own oxygen from the air.

Thornhill Medical

But now, with the pandemic putting Canada’s ventilator supply in the spotlight, Thornhill Medical can be one of the companies that ramp up manufacturing to meet demand.

Ventilators are medical devices that help people experiencing difficulty breathing to receive oxygen. Shortages of the devices are one of the key factors in Italy’s struggle to treat COVID-19 patients.

