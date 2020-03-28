Health

Coronavirus: Canadians give ‘tremendous’ response to call for blood donors

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-canadians-give-‘tremendous’-response-to-call-for-blood-donors

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alaska Highway closed north of Beatton Airport Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway is closed north of the Beatton Airport Road due...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province of Alberta closes more businesses and restricts events to less than 15 people

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced more business closures and events can now be...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

UPDATE - The highway is now open at Pink Mountain. The highway is now closed at the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canadians have been coming forward in large numbers to donate blood after Canadian Blood Services warned of a possible shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donor clinics have extended their hours and put in place strict safety protocols for anyone giving blood.

“The response has been tremendous,” Dr. Isra Levy, the agency’s vice-president of medical affairs and innovation, said Friday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“From our point of view, the numbers are very, very satisfying in the sense that we’re able to match demand with supply. We really need to keep up that altruism that has motivated donors to come in.”

Canadian Blood Services operates a national blood inventory that allows products to be regularly shifted around the country to meet hospital and patient needs.

Story continues below advertisement

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis.

Levy warned nearly two weeks ago that Canada was facing a critical blood shortage. Donations had dropped about 20 per cent because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.

4:58Canadian Blood Services appeals for donors

Canadian Blood Services appeals for donors

Advertisement

Because of a suspension of elective surgeries, the demand for blood is also down about 15 per cent, Levy said Friday.

Advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

While things are going well now,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAlaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain
Next articleToronto LCBO worker tests positive for coronavirus, 1st employee at agency to be diagnosed

More Articles Like This

Nursing homes screening for coronavirus can’t rely only on symptoms: investigation

Health Global News - 0
An investigation at a Seattle-area nursing home concluded that symptoms aren’t enough to identify who is infected once the coronavirus enters a long-term care...
Read more

Demand surges for virtual health care amid novel coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
With Canada under strict social-distancing rules and facing an unprecedented demand for medical resources due to COVID-19, many British Columbians are turning to virtual...
Read more

Saying thanks to B.C.’s health-care heroes

Health Global News - 0
Throughout the province, health-care workers are making countless sacrifices every day as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic to help treat patients while keeping their...
Read more

Province of Alberta closes more businesses and restricts events to less than 15 people

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced more business closures and events can now be no more than 15 people.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv