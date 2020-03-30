Health

Coronavirus: CFL and Edmonton Eskimos join rest of paused sports world

By Global News
coronavirus:-cfl-and-edmonton-eskimos-join-rest-of-paused-sports-world

Global News

It came as no surprise Monday morning when the Canadian Football League joined the rest of the world of professional sports by announcing that training camps for the 2020 CFL season have been postponed indefinitely.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a release that camps scheduled to begin May 17 will not go as planned, and there is no date right now that will see the league moving forward.

“As for our future plans, we are in the hands of our public health officials, the advice they are providing governments, and the directives those governments are issuing to us all, and we acknowledge their timetable will be dictated by the virus itself.

“We will make further decisions when we can and share them with our fans and the public as soon as possible.”

The Eskimos fall in line with the decision.

President and CEO Chris Presson knows that it’s the best move to make.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Presson from his home Phoenix where he will ride this pandemic out with his family.

“With the public health stipulations around congregations of people, it’s hard to host training camp when you have large conglomerate of human beings in the same space.

Next three years of auditor general projects released
Coronavirus: Trudeau says he's 'proud' of Canada's COVID-19 response as U.S. cases soar

