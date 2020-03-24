Health

Coronavirus closed your gym. Here’s how to stay fit — at a distance

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-closed-your-gym.-here’s-how-to-stay-fit-—-at-a-distance

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it is reducing staff, cutting salaries and lowering its capital spending plan in...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Environment groups, churches, unions ask oil bailout for families, not companies

Some Canadian organizations are asking the federal government to focus any bailout of the oil industry on workers and families,...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Many fitness centres across Canada have closed their doors in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Chain gyms, including Goodlife Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Planet Fitness, Hone Fitness, LA Fitness and the YMCA, have all temporarily closed, as have independent fitness studios.

It can be challenging enough to stay motivated to work out at the best of times, let alone at home and possibly alone.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

But the shutdowns have prompted both instructors and gymgoers to come up with creative ways to stay fit during the pandemic.

Here are some tips on how to stay on top of your workouts while fitness centres are closed.

Change your mindset

For those who need an incentive to work out at home, Cassie Day, a Toronto-based personal trainer and owner of All Day Fit, said it’s important to think about what exercising does for your health.

Story continues below advertisement

Working out is not only beneficial for your physical health, she said, but for improving your mental well-being, too.

“Stress is a silent killer of health,” Day said.

Advertisement

“We live in a chronically stressed-out society –– especially right now. The best thing we can do is manage our stress, and workouts are a great tool for this.”

6:59Managing anxiety during the spread of coronavirus

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleMayor of Quebec town that has seen all of province’s COVID-19 deaths feels left in dark

More Articles Like This

Mayor of Quebec town that has seen all of province’s COVID-19 deaths feels left in dark

Health Global News - 0
The mayor of a Quebec town that has seen all four of the province’s COVID-19 deaths to date says he is having trouble getting...
Read more

Coronavirus: Power rates in Canada not being cut despite orders to work from home

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 24, 2020 7:09 am 5:06Coronavirus: Health minister wants Canadians to understand seriousness of COVID-19 crisis WATCH: Health minister wants Canadians to...
Read more

China to end lockdown in most of Hubei as domestic coronavirus cases drop

Health Global News - 0
Chinese authorities said Tuesday they will end a two-month lockdown of most of coronavirus-hit Hubei province at midnight, as domestic cases of the virus...
Read more

Canadians ignoring COVID-19 orders should face consequences, be fined: doctor

Health Global News - 0
Measures limiting personal contact to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have seemed like suggestions to beachgoers in the Vancouver area, where basketball games and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv