coronavirus-conspiracy-theories-test-government,-evidence:-experts

The novel coronavirus threatens the health of Canadians, but to some people the pandemic stokes fears of a government plot to subvert freedoms, say experts who study conspiracy theories.

Terrorist attacks, natural disasters, economic shocks and the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak are events that fuel conspiracy theories, says Edwin Hodge, a sociologist at the University of Victoria who studies far-right extremism.

“Believing that it just happened by accident doesn’t work,” said Hodge. “One of the things I found that a lot of conspiracy theories do is they provide a sense of order to a chaotic universe.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

He said this holds true across political and social spectrums.

Governments closing public and private places, urging physical distancing and requiring travellers to self-isolate for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19 would be viewed as state control tactics by those who believe in conspiracy theories, Hodge said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:34Coronavirus searches trend on Twitter as experts recommend sticking to credible sources

Coronavirus searches trend on Twitter as experts recommend sticking to credible sources

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained those measures to help fight the pandemic, those people heard a different message, he said.

Advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS