Health

Coronavirus: Developing a rapid COVID-19 test is in the works in Canada, globally

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-developing-a-rapid-covid-19-test-is-in-the-works-in-canada,-globally

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 884, 396 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As novel coronavirus cases rise globally, along with deaths, developing a rapid test for COVID-19 is one of the key areas that researchers in Canada and around the world are targeting.

Experts have said widespread testing is necessary because it allows for better management of an outbreak. The British government, for instance, bought 3.5 million antibody testing kits from various suppliers in late March, with the intention of making sure they work before distributing them.

“The sooner you know if someone’s positive or negative, then the more infection control and outbreak control you can put in place,” said Dr. Anna Banerji, an associate professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. 

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Because in that time period, when someone may not be sure, they could be potentially spreading the virus. I think people practise more infection control when they know that someone has a condition.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:49Coronavirus: Alberta Health Services explains why there is less testing in South Zone

Coronavirus: Alberta Health Services explains why there is less testing in South Zone

World Health Organization director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also urged this: “You can’t win a football game by defending, you have to attack as well.”

Countries must “test, test, test, test” in order to know who is infected and who needs to be isolated,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleBoris Johnson writes letters to U.K. households while home sick with coronavirus
Next article16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

More Articles Like This

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to COVID-19. A...
Read more

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta. There are...
Read more

Boris Johnson writes letters to U.K. households while home sick with coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating at 10 Downing Street after testing positive for coronavirus, will write to every UK household to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Vancouver students relieved to catch flight out of locked-down Peru

Health Global News - 0
A group of Vancouver high school boys and the teachers escorting them are finally home after catching a flight out of Peru, which has...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv