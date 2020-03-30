Health

Coronavirus: First case of community spread identified in Nova Scotia

By Global News
Global News

Nova Scotia has its first case of COVID-19 that is the result of spread within the community, according to the province.

In a news release Monday, the Nova Scotia government said five new cases were identified on Sunday after more than 600 tests were processed.

There are now 127 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Ten have since recovered and four are now in hospital.

“While most cases to date have been connected to travel or a known case, public health has now reached a point with one of its current investigations where no such links can be made and must conclude that this case is the result of transmission within the community,” the province said in a release.

“While this is not unexpected, it is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives.”


Those directives include practicing good hygiene,

