coronavirus:-first-case-of-community-spread-identified-in-nova-scotia

Nova Scotia has its first case of COVID-19 that is the result of spread within the community, according to the province.

In a news release Monday, the Nova Scotia government said five new cases were identified on Sunday after more than 600 tests were processed.

READ MORE: 12 new cases of COVID-19 identified in N.S., nursing home case confirmed

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are now 127 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Ten have since recovered and four are now in hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“While most cases to date have been connected to travel or a known case, public health has now reached a point with one of its current investigations where no such links can be made and must conclude that this case is the result of transmission within the community,” the province said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“While this is not unexpected, it is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives.”



Tweet This



Advertisement

2:01Coronavirus outbreak: 12 new cases of COVID-19 identified in N.S., physical distancing measures to be enforced

Coronavirus outbreak: 12 new cases of COVID-19 identified in N.S., physical distancing measures to be enforced

Those directives include practicing good hygiene,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS