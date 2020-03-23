Health

Coronavirus: Former health minister Jane Philpott assists at COVID-19 testing centre

By Global News
Health

After spending years in federal politics, former health minister Jane Philpott has returned to her physician roots, once again donning her white coat and stethoscope to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

“As a family doctor, your skills come back to you very quickly,” said Philpott.

“It’s like getting on a bicycle: as soon as you put that stethoscope on, you know what to do with it.”

Like 100s of other Canadian health professionals, I’ve returned the front lines, to help the amazing team at the @MSHospital COVID assessment centre. If you think you have symptoms or in close contact with someone who has it, use this self-assessment tool: https://t.co/zpV2FpfmrD pic.twitter.com/EtWaI0aNe0

— Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) March 19, 2020

Philpott is one of the hundreds of Canadian health-care workers who have answered the call to assist with the growing number of novel coronavirus cases in the country. Provinces have asked anyone with relevant experience to help ease the pressure on health-care workers during the pandemic.

The former member of Parliament, who served from 2015 to 2019, says she’s working at the Markham Stouffville Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre. Philpott describes the centre as a trailer set up outside the health facility where people who have been pre-screened are tested for the novel coronavirus using a nasopharyngeal swab.

