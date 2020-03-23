Health

Coronavirus: Health-care worker at Markham, Ont. long-term care home tests positive

By Global News
16 people in self-isolation at Site C, no confirmed cases of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting of no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the Site...
Additional visitor restrictions in place at Northern Health facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has implemented additional visitor restrictions at its facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To...
Details of the Province of B.C.'s COVID-19 funding

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced over $5 billion in funding to support both...
Global News

A health-care worker at a long-term care home in Markham has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) said the frontline worker contracted the disease after a resident in the home was confirmed to have had the virus last week.

SEIU said additional workers who may have been exposed are waiting for their test results.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

SEIU confirmed to Global News that the worker is an employee at the Markhaven Home for Seniors, which recently declared an outbreak.

“Today’s alarming news is a consequence of a system that is moving too slow to protect workers and the public,” SEIU Healthcare president Sharleen Stewart said in a statement.

“It’s time decision makers put themselves in the shoes of the frontline health-care workers who are putting themselves in danger to fight the war on COVID-19.

“While they fight for us, health system administrators and the provincial government should be there for them.”

Meanwhile, Ontario health-care workers have been warning of an impending shortage of masks and protective gear.

On Saturday, Premier Doug Ford appealed to businesses in the province to reach out to the provincial government if they are able to help produce medical supplies.

In Toronto, 13 health-care workers are confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

