Coronavirus: Here’s a look at COVID-19 research around the world

By Global News
Global News

Thousands of scientists around the world are working on problems raised by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a summary of some recent research from peer-reviewed academic journals and scientific agencies:

An article in the Canadian Medical Association Journal argues that Canada’s response to COVID-19 is not strong enough.

Dr. Peter Phillips, professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of British Columbia, writes that Canada’s initial border policy and quarantine programs were too weak.

He says Taiwan’s stricter approach is why the country had only 252 cases by March 26, despite predictions it would be the second-largest source of exported cases. Phillips adds growing evidence that people may be contagious for days before they develop symptoms highlights a flaw in Canada’s early approach of allowing people to self-monitor after returning from high-risk countries.

1:09How the coronavirus pandemic can affect someone with an eating disorder

How the coronavirus pandemic can affect someone with an eating disorder

He says Canada should enforce social-distancing measures, bring in supervised mandatory quarantine and scale up testing. More public health workers are also needed, he says.

An article in the Journal of the American Medical Association considers ethical guidelines for rationing medical care and equipment during the pandemic.

