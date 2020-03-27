Health

Coronavirus: How COVID-19 is spreading across Canada

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-how-covid-19-is-spreading-across-canada

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Federal deficit to top $112 billion in coming year due to COVID-19, PBO says

OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog is projecting that the federal deficit for the coming fiscal year could be $112.7...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John closes all municipal buildings and will host weekly Council meetings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City buildings and offices will be closed starting Monday,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Canfor Corporation announces COVID-19 response measures

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it is undertaking a series of significant measures in response to the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Charts updated March 27, 9 a.m. ET

The new coronavirus has been spreading quickly in Canada..

How many are really out there? It’s impossible to tell since not everybody who may have the virus gets tested and not all cases show symptoms.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Here are the known cases so far:

When you look at their share of the population, Canadians between 50 and 70 appear to be more likely to have been diagnosed with the disease and those under 19 much less likely.

(In Italy, the elderly have made up the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 deaths.)

Story continues below advertisement

There are two cautions with the data, though. One is that we have age data for roughly half of the Canadians with a COVID-19 diagnosis. The other is that many people with no reason to seek out medical attention turn out to be carrying the virus. In Iceland, which is testing on an ambitious scale, about half of people with positive tests showed no symptoms.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is an age breakdown of cases for which we know the age, along with their proportion of the overall population:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though No. 3 in population, British Columbia is roughly equal with Ontario in absolute numbers of cases,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleFederal deficit to top $112 billion in coming year due to COVID-19, PBO says
Next articleCanadian unemployment could hit 15 per cent amid coronavirus pandemic, deficit to $113B

More Articles Like This

Canadian unemployment could hit 15 per cent amid coronavirus pandemic, deficit to $113B

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe could send Canadian unemployment rates soaring to 15 per cent by the end of the year, a new...
Read more

Federal deficit to top $112 billion in coming year due to COVID-19, PBO says

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog is projecting that the federal deficit for the coming fiscal year could be $112.7 billion, a jump of $89.5...
Read more

Patients worry after coronavirus prompts closure of ‘life-saving’ addiction program

Health Global News - 0
Liam was discharged from the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre’s substance use and concurrent disorders program on March 26. The 22-year-old, whose last name Global...
Read more

China reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 days, clampdown on flights

Health Global News - 0
Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv